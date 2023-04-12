Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) on Tuesday cleared three development projects worth Rs76.5 billion.

The CDWP, which meet under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, approved two projects while recommended one for the approval of the Executive Committee of the National Executive Council (ECNEC). The federal minister for planning, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for performing Umra, attended the meeting via zoom.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries and divisions. The forum considered three projects related to the Ministry of Communication and provincial projects. The forum referred Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project at the cost of Rs 69,440.00m to the Executive Committee of the National Executive Council while approved Construction of 6-lane Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahara at the cost of Rs 3,958.188m and Sindh Health Support Programme at the cost of Rs 3,098.600m.

The construction of 6-lane Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahara at the cost of Rs 3,958.188m was approved by the CDWP with the subject that National Highway Authority NHA will charge toll tax after the construction. The Ministry of Communication is the sponsoring agency of the project. The revised project envisages construction of a 6 lane Railway overhead bridge measuring 613m in length with approach ramps on either side on National Highway N-5 at Imamia Colony Railway crossing at Shahdara. The proposed overhead bridge will facilitate free flow of traffic on N-5. The rail track between Lahore & Faisalabad intercepts N-5 dual carriageway at Imamia Colony at 1.5 km north of Shahdara railway.

The forum also approved Sindh Health Support Program at the cost of Rs 3,098.600m. The project is funded by World Bank. The Bank will provide Rs 2860 million, while the remaining will be funded from local resources. The provincial government of Sindh is the sponsoring agency of the project. The PC-I envisages localizing the National UHC Benefit Package; the province of Sindh took the lead to become the first province in Pakistan by developing the provincial EPHS. Sindh EPHS for UHC BP had prioritized a total of 131 interventions as District EPHS that included 94 interventions as an immediate priority, out of which 21 were at the community level, 37 at the PHC facility level, and 36 at the First Level Hospital (FLH) - The interventions will lead to improved health with resilient health infrastructure by addressing accessibility, equity, responsiveness, social and financial risk protection, and improved efficiency.