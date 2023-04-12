Share:

MOHMAND - The district administration has taken action against flour mills for providing poor quality and low-weightfree flour to the people of the district based on complaints from residents and a report submitted by the Naib Tehsildar ekkaghund.

The administration closed the Abbass Mohmand flour mill for supplying people with low-quality flour. On the orders of Deputy Commissioner Dr ehtishamul Haq, the AC Lower Mohmand Sadam Hussain Memon, Naib Tehsildar ekkaghund and Food Department representative Muhammad Ishaq, Abbass Mohmand flour mills were prosecuted for violating government orders and providing poor and low-quality flour bags to the people.

AC Lower Mohmand Sadam Hussain told media that in response to public complaints, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspected the mill where the weight of the 30 KG bags was less than 30 KG, and the dealers’ claims about the loading of fewer bags were also substantiated by the fact that the loading individuals themselves admitted. He stated that complaints about the quality of flour had also been received by the district administration office and that a sample had been taken for further submission to concerned authorities for the report.

AC Lower Sadam Hussain stated that to provide maximum relief to the general public during the holy month, the federal and provincial governments’ resources must be used productively and effectively. He informed the owner that the abbass Mohmand flour mill had been sealed and that he had three days to respond. eventually, DC During a meeting with media representatives, Dr ehtasham stated that free Atta distribution is taking place in the Mohmand district during ramadan, with 79025 packages distributed so far, accounting for 65% of the total population.

He also stated that the Abbas Mohmand flour mill was closed due to irregularities and poor quality on the complaint of Lower Mohmand AC and Food Authority’s special report and that a regular investigation is being conducted against them, for which the district administration has taken strict action. DC also stated that 5 village secretaries have been fired as a result of irregularities in free flour distribution. he added that the distribution of free flour in Mohmand district is being done in an organised and efficient manner.