MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jahangir on Tuesday di­rected authorities concerned to seal commercial properties after the detection of dengue larvae from their premises.

Addressing the meeting, he said the district administration was conducting anti-dengue vector surveillance to control the spread of larvae after the recent spell of rains across the district.

He directed the health de­partment to utilise all possible resources for controlling the spread of dengue fever.

The DC also instructed of­ficials concerned to enhance dengue-related activities in both residential and public ar­eas. He appealed to the masses to keep their surrounding plac­es clean and dry for the preven­tion of dengue.

PFA FINES SHOPKEEPER FOR POOR QUALITY CHICKEN MEAT

The Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) foiled a bid to sup­ply poor-quality chicken meat and imposed a fine on the supplier, during a raid, here on Tuesday. According to of­ficial sources, about 150 kilo­grammes of diseased poultry birds were recovered from a shop near Dehli gate.

The PFA team imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the shopkeeper and also disposed of the meat. Similarly, the shop was with­out the medical certificates of workers and had poor cleanli­ness arrangements.

According to officials, such meat could cause the spread of disease among citizens.