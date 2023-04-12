MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jahangir on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to seal commercial properties after the detection of dengue larvae from their premises.
Addressing the meeting, he said the district administration was conducting anti-dengue vector surveillance to control the spread of larvae after the recent spell of rains across the district.
He directed the health department to utilise all possible resources for controlling the spread of dengue fever.
The DC also instructed officials concerned to enhance dengue-related activities in both residential and public areas. He appealed to the masses to keep their surrounding places clean and dry for the prevention of dengue.
PFA FINES SHOPKEEPER FOR POOR QUALITY CHICKEN MEAT
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled a bid to supply poor-quality chicken meat and imposed a fine on the supplier, during a raid, here on Tuesday. According to official sources, about 150 kilogrammes of diseased poultry birds were recovered from a shop near Dehli gate.
The PFA team imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the shopkeeper and also disposed of the meat. Similarly, the shop was without the medical certificates of workers and had poor cleanliness arrangements.
According to officials, such meat could cause the spread of disease among citizens.