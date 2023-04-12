Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs yesterday highlighted that Doha deal proved detrimental to the region’s peace and stability. The committee underlined the need for transparency and engagement of people’s repre­sentatives in Pakistan-US counter-terrorism coop­eration. The Chairman of the Committee Mohsin Dawar stressed that counter-terrorism cooperation and defence dialogue should be negotiated with an aim to advance Pakistan’s national interest as well promote regional stability. Secretary Foreign Affairs Asad Majeed, officials of MoFA and Ministry of De­fense briefed the Committee on Pakistan-US coun­ter-terrorism cooperation and mid-level defense dialogues. Speaking on the consequences of Doha Agreement, the Chairman of the Standing Commit­tee on Foreign Affairs Mohsin Dawar stated that the nature of the agreement and negotiation was ex­clusionary in nature and proved detrimental to the regional stability. He added that Pakistan facilitated the deal without realizing its potentially adverse implications for the regional peace and stability. Referring to engagement of the elected representa­tives on such matters, the Committee cited Parlia­ment’s decision on conflict in Yemen that helped Pakistan maintain a neutral position in conflict.