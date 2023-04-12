Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is ready to hold Punjab elections if funds and security are provided, citing well-placed sources.

On April 4, the Supreme Court set April 10 as the deadline for the government to issue funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and told the ECP to report back to it on April 11.

The sources within the ECP said all the arrangements including the polling scheme are completed for the Punjab polls. After delivery of funds and security, the final lists of candidates and ballot papers will be printed, they added.

Pakistan’s supreme electoral body said that the training of the staff has already been completed.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the court in a letter that they still did not receive the funds to conduct the Punjab elections.

According to source, the one-page report submitted Supreme Court was signed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other members.