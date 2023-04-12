Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Women’s Development Committee Chairperson Malika Junaid said that Pakistani women have potential in volleyball and other sports to deliver for the county and Empower Sports also aims to empower women in different sports to bring medals at international level.

Talking to media Malika Junaid, who is also founder of Empower Sports Academy based in United States, said: “We are supporting the national women’s volleyball team in the first phase and planning their various training camps to improve their technique and skills. We want to bring women’s volleyball team to higher level by providing good coaching from foreign coaches for some good results in the international competitions.

“Pakistan women’s volleyball team will play international events including South Asian Games”, Malika said, adding, “We organised the national women’s volleyball championship recently held in which we have prepared a pool of talented players as well.” She said that the aim of Empower Sports Academy is to empower women in sports through providing all possible facilities and environment which they need to excel their fitness, skills and game in different sports as they have the potential to zeal the country’s name globally.

“By providing the positive environment in women’s sports, a large number of other female players will also be attracted towards sports,” Malika said adding that every stakeholder including business community should have to play their positive role for a good cause as our aim is not only to provide opportunities for women to only play sports but also to develop the capacity on them to lead, train and support many more girls. “My efforts are not only to create a balance in the society but also to highlight the awareness among the people that if the best platform is provided to women athletes, they can bring pride to the country through bringing medals,” she concluded.