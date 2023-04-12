Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the existence of the Supreme Court (SC) will be in danger if the Punjab Assembly elections were not held.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Chaudhry said, "The apex court’s order in line with the holding of the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14 should be implemented at any cost. Not only the SC's issued order, but also the instructions that are given to implement it should be followed."

The SC has summoned the officials exclusively and sought the facts in terms of holding the elections in the province, he maintained.

Mr Chaudhry urged the stakeholders, who take an oath in a bid to protect the country’s constitution, to play their roles positively for the sake of holding the elections.

Earlier today, PTI leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi claimed that it was now Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s turn to get disqualified after Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) premier was dethroned.

Mr Elahi called on the provincial ministers to discuss the country’s overall situation and preparations of the Punjab Assembly elections. Launching a broadside at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Mr Elahi claimed, "Ishaq Dar has a mission to default the country. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has sent Ishaq Dar by giving the agenda of enmity towards the country."

Expressing his thoughts over the economic situation, Mr Elahi said, "The poor segment of the society is forced to die, while the patients are losing their lives for the sake of medicines. Even the life-saving drugs are getting short in no time."

"The pharmaceutical companies are getting frustrated by the economic policies of Ishaq Dar and are ending their businesses. Moreover, the international institutions express concern persistently in line with the shortage of life-saving drugs in the country", he lamented.

He berated the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying there was no hope of economic prosperity with the presence of the incumbent government.