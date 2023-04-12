Share:

SIALKOT - The district administration imposed fines on profiteers and hotel owners who vio­lated Ramazan ordinances. According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar checked DC counters in vegetable/fruit shops and shopping malls in various areas and imposed fine amounting to Rs125,000 for overcharging and not displaying rate list. AC Si­alkot also imposed a fine of Rs80,000 on hotel owners who provided services at day time to customers in viola­tion of Ramazan Ordinance.