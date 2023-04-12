Share:

QUETTA - At least four policemen were mar­tyred while one suspect was killed in an encounter with the anti-peace element in Kuchlak, a suburb area here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) person­nel conducted a raid at a house in Kuchlak area, after receiving informa­tion about the presence of suspects. During the raid, the suspects opened heavy fire against the police person­nel. As a result, four personnel of ATF including Ali Akbar, Faiz Muhammad, Muhammad Javed and Changaiz Khan embraced martyrdom after receiving bullet wounds. Meanwhile, one an­ti-peace element was killed in the re­taliatory action of the police.

Following the incident, the law en­forcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area starting a search operation. The po­lice then shifted the dead bodies of the martyred policemen to Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyr­dom of four policemen in the opera­tion against militants in Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital. He said that the police personnel who were martyred during the encoun­ter with the suspects set an example of courage and bravery.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of four martyred policemen were offered in the Quetta Police Line on Tuesday.

nspector General Police (IGP) Ba­lochistan, Inspector General Fron­tier Corps (IGFC), senior govern­ment officials, relatives of the victims and a large number of police personnel participated in the funer­al prayer. After the funeral prayers, all the martyred officers would be buried in their native areas with of­ficial honours