QUETTA - At least four policemen were martyred while one suspect was killed in an encounter with the anti-peace element in Kuchlak, a suburb area here on Tuesday.
According to police sources, the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) personnel conducted a raid at a house in Kuchlak area, after receiving information about the presence of suspects. During the raid, the suspects opened heavy fire against the police personnel. As a result, four personnel of ATF including Ali Akbar, Faiz Muhammad, Muhammad Javed and Changaiz Khan embraced martyrdom after receiving bullet wounds. Meanwhile, one anti-peace element was killed in the retaliatory action of the police.
Following the incident, the law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area starting a search operation. The police then shifted the dead bodies of the martyred policemen to Quetta.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four policemen in the operation against militants in Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital. He said that the police personnel who were martyred during the encounter with the suspects set an example of courage and bravery.
Meanwhile, funeral prayers of four martyred policemen were offered in the Quetta Police Line on Tuesday.
nspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan, Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC), senior government officials, relatives of the victims and a large number of police personnel participated in the funeral prayer. After the funeral prayers, all the martyred officers would be buried in their native areas with official honours