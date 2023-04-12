Share:

ISLAMABAD-Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has invited business community to capitalize on investment potential in Balochistan.

He said that his province is endowed with great natural resources including Reko Diq and Saindak projects and invited the business community of Islamabad to capitalize on these natural resources by investing in Balochistan to generate more business and investment activities. He said that the development of Reko Diq will make Balochistan a hub of direct foreign investment and create a lot of economic benefits to Pakistan. Similarly, Saindak copper and gold project has the potential to make Balochistan prosperous and strengthen Pakistan’s economy. He said that due to these untapped natural resources, people of Balochistan are facing great economic problems and emphasized that the business community should exploit them to bring progress and prosperity to the province. He said this while addressing as chief guest at an Iftar dinner hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his honor.

Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the business community is the backbone of the economy and invited the ICCI delegation to visit Balochistan where he would connect them with their counterparts to explore joint ventures and business partnerships. He said that he would try to visit Iran and Afghanistan to highlight the investment potential of Balochistan to the investors of these neighboring countries.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Pakistan is facing a dollar crisis and development of Reko Diq and Saindak can bring billions of dollars to Pakistan and enable it to get rid of foreign debt. He stressed that the government should take all possible measures to establish peace in the province that would enable the investors to tap these natural resources. He said that development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Industrial Estate should be expedited to make Balochistan a hub of business activities. He said that Balochistan should be connected through road and railways links with Iran and Afghanistan to increase regional trade. He said that the development of the blue economy in Balochistan can bring great benefits to the country.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, said that Balochistan offers great investment opportunities and establishing a better law & order situation and improving security would enable the business community to take benefit of untapped natural resources of Balochistan. Engr. Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, said that instead of looking towards foreign lenders for financial help, the government should focus on Balochistan to improve its economy and achieve self-sufficiency. Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader, Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG, Mian Akram Farid, former President ICCI, also spoke at the occasion and stressed for exploiting natural resources of Balochistan to improve Pakistan’s economy.