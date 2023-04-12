Share:

LAHORE - Green Club women basketball team outpaced White Club by 22-16 points in a Ramazan Basketball match played under the auspices of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) at the University basketball court. Chief Executive Marhaba Laboratories Pakistan Hakeem M Usman, Col (R) Asif Dar and Col (R) Naseem Butt were the guests of honour at the match.

Mohsin Nawaz, Rabia Kareem and Secretary Punjab Basketball Association (PBBA) M Akram were also present on this occasion. Green Club players – Alia, Nazia and Aasia scored 8, 6 and 5 points respectively in the comfortable victory of their team.