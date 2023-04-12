QUETTA     -     Balo­chistan Health Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood on Tuesday said that the health system would have to be strengthened with the help of a monitoring system in the health department and verticals pro­gramme in rural areas. “It is our duty to fulfil the expectations of the people by improving the medi­cal measures to provide the best medical facilities to the patients,” he said. He expressed these views while chairing a review meet­ing of PPHI, Merck, Vector Borne Diseases, and Human Capital In­vestment Programme. DG Health Balochistan Dr Noor Muhammad Qazi, CEO PHI Asfandyar Baloch, Additional Secretary Develop­ment Usman Tanveer, MERC-CO Azghar Ramzan, Project Director COVID-19 Project Dr Naqibullah Niazi, Provincial Coordinator Vec­tor Borne Disease Dr Mir Yousuf, DH Quetta Noor Bizenjo, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zahri, BHIP Coordinator Saqib Ka­kar, Additional Director Logistics Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Consultant to Secretary Health Balochistan Dr Ababgar Baloch and others participated in the meeting. Balo­chistan Health Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood further said that im­provements were being made in all the hospitals by using the available resources in the health sector in the right direction and all the prob­lems would be resolved gradually. “It is our responsibility to provide treatment facilities to every in­dividual without discrimination. The results of the measures taken to improve the health sector will reach the common man directly,” he added.

