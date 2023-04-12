Share:

RAWAlPINDI - A huge fire broke out in the grass huts near Range Road killing a 7-year-old boy, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Tuesday. Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and overwhelmed the fire, he added. The reason behind the fire in huts could not be known so far.

According to him, a massive fire engulfed six grass huts near Range Road early in the morning. A 7-year-old boy namely Yasin suffered serious burn injuries and was rushed to the Rawal Burn Unit of Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment. However, the victim could not survive, he said.

He added the fire fighters of Rescue 1122 conducted operations by controlling fire in the huts. Meanwhile, fire also broke out in the forest of village Parandla of Kotli Sattian. Upon getting information, he said, the fire fighting teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and started an operation to control the fire with fire beaters. “A 500-meter area is under fire and the Rescue fire fighters are trying to engulf fire,” the spokesman said.