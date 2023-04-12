Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday removed the objections raised by the Reg­istrar Office on Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s petition for quashing mutiny case regis­tered against him at Ramna police station in federal capi­tal. A single bench of IHC com­prising Chief Justice Aamer Fa­rooq conducted hearing of the petition and removed the ad­ministrative objections raised by the Registrar Office and fixed the hearing of the case on Wednesday (today). Khan moved the petition through his counsels including Fais­al Chaudhry Advocate, Intizar Hussain Panjutha and oth­ers and cited Inspector Gen­eral (IG) Islamabad police, IG Punjab police and SHO po­lice station Ramna as respon­dents. The petition adopted the stance that the incumbent government had lodged the case against Khan for political reasons and to tarnish his rep­utation. Khan’s counsel stat­ed that the petitioner’s grow­ing popularity in the masses has become a threat to the al­ready well-established politi­cal forces. He mentioned that after assuming the charge as the 22nd prime minister of Pa­kistan, the petitioner strug­gled with the balance of pay­ments’ crisis which required him to seek foreign aid, and in a timely manner, his govern­ment made a deal with the In­ternational Monetary Fund. The counsel asserted that the petitioner also carried out ne­gotiations between the United States of America and the Af­ghan Taliban, paving the way for the successful withdrawal of the US coalition forces from Afghanistan.