ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday removed the objections raised by the Registrar Office on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s petition for quashing mutiny case registered against him at Ramna police station in federal capital. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and removed the administrative objections raised by the Registrar Office and fixed the hearing of the case on Wednesday (today). Khan moved the petition through his counsels including Faisal Chaudhry Advocate, Intizar Hussain Panjutha and others and cited Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police, IG Punjab police and SHO police station Ramna as respondents. The petition adopted the stance that the incumbent government had lodged the case against Khan for political reasons and to tarnish his reputation. Khan’s counsel stated that the petitioner’s growing popularity in the masses has become a threat to the already well-established political forces. He mentioned that after assuming the charge as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan, the petitioner struggled with the balance of payments’ crisis which required him to seek foreign aid, and in a timely manner, his government made a deal with the International Monetary Fund. The counsel asserted that the petitioner also carried out negotiations between the United States of America and the Afghan Taliban, paving the way for the successful withdrawal of the US coalition forces from Afghanistan.
