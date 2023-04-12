Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurang­zeb on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had pursed wrong policies during its tenure from August 18, 2018 to 9 April, 2022 which caused “economic destruction” in the country.

On the contrary, the current year during which the coali­tion government had ruled Pakistan, was a period of suc­cess, the minister said while comparing the three and a half years performance of the PTI’s government with that of the in­cumbent one since its inception a year ago. Marriyum, in a se­ries of tweets, recalled the ini­tiatives taken by the coalition government during its one year.

“The journey of the coalition government which began under the leadership of Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif on April 10, 2022, has completed a year,” she said, add­ing during the time, a number of projects, in­cluding the China Pakistan Economic Corri­dor, Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme, laptop scheme, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, multiple power projects, Thar Coal Power Project and National Action Plan had been revived. Likewise, different projects, in­cluding Orange Train, Rawat and Abpara flyovers and three power projects with 1,800 MW electric­ity had been completed, she add­ed. The minister said news proj­ects were also initiated during the last year, which included the people-friendly budget, Utility Store Package, PM’s Flood Relief Programme, Kisan Package, In­terest Free System, collection of $9 billion dollar aid for flood af­fectees from international com­munity, dispatch of aid for the people affected by earthquake in Turkiye, Tele School Porgramme, raise in the BISP budget and free flour scheme. She also highlight­ed major corruption scandals during the tenure of PTI which included sugar scam and others.

She said the tenure of PTI government was marred by bad governance which had not only rendered 6 million people jobless and pushed 20 million below the poverty line but also resulted into sheer inflation which soared wheat prices to Rs 100 per kg from Rs 35. Mul­tiple projects were shut down during the PTI government, which included LNG terminals, CPEC and power projects, she added. She said the PTI govern­ment had not only purchased expensive LNG, but also re­duced economic growth signifi­cantly from 6.10 per cent.