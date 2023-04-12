Share:

peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Tourism authority is initiating to promote tourism in the province especially in merged districts and in this regard the Jashan-e-Baharan festival will be held in the first week of May in Orakzai district, said Tourism authority spokesman Muhammad saad on Tuesday.

he said that the authority is utilising all available resources to promote tourism in the adjoining districts of the province. he said that a new tourist spot has been introduced in Orakzai that will promote tourism more in the province. saad said that there are many beautiful tourist places in Orakzai district, adding the authority will give full attention to promoting it and providing facilities to tourists. Kalaya, samana, Golestan Qila, Feroz Khel, Zera and Landok, Nanwar Ghar, Khlawat, Tui Khula waterfall and spinkai are many tourist attractions places in district Orakzai, said saad.