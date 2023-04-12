Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (Practice and Proce­dure) Bill, 2023 was challenged before the Supreme Court Tues­day praying to declare the ‘impugned’ bill as ultra vires and uncon­stitutional and of no le­gal effect.

Advocate Muham­mad Shafay Munir filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3) to “safeguard the Constitution and independence of [the] ju­diciary”. Meanwhile, another lawyer Saeed Aftab Khokhar Advocate also submitted a pe­tition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging this bill. The joint sitting of Parlia­ment on April 10 had passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, with amendments days after Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi returned the bill seeking to curtail the chief justice of Pakistan’s powers to initiate suo motu and consti­tute benches amid protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senators. The petition stated that during the proceedings of the Supreme Court’s suo motu hearing regarding the delay in Punjab polls, “the federal govt along with [the] PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) started a vicious campaign in [the] gen­eral public and media to under­mine the reputation and credi­bility of [the] judges” of the SC, “especially” the CJP. It stated that the bill was presented to the president for his assent but was sent for reconsider­ation by Alvi because it “was against the above-said Consti­tutional provisions”. The Peti­tioner argued, “Again, without taking into consideration and discussions on the objections by the president on [the] bill in question, the Parliament again in a hurry and without adopting the due course of law, beyond [the] powers of the Parliament, passed the bill on April 10 in a joint session”.