ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa has stated that he accepted the invi­tation to attend the Gold­en Jubilee of the Con­stitution celebration to show solidarity with the Constitution of Pakistan.

The senior puisne judge Tuesday issued the clarification related to his participation in the Golden Jubilee func­tion at Parliament House.

In the clarification, Justice Isa wrote, “All the judges of the Supreme Court were invited to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution.” “Prior to accepting the invitation, enquiries were made as to wheth­er there would be political speeches, and assurances were extended that only the Constitution and its mak­ing would be spoken about; the pro­gramme sent to me also confirmed this. Having cleared this point, first by my staff from the deputy director of the National Assembly, and then by me directly with the Speaker, I ac­cepted the invitation as I wanted to show solidarity with the Constitu­tion,” added the judge.

He continued, “I had been asked if I would like to speak and I had de­clined. However, when the politi­cal statements were made (in a few of speeches), I requested to speak to correct any misconceptions that may arise, and I did so. He further said, “Surprisingly, some have objected to where I sat and/or my presence at the function to commemorate the Constitution. I would have preferred to sit in the hall on one side or in the gallery, but respect was shown to a member of the judiciary by seating me at the centre; I did not choose to sit there.”

Justice Isa maintained that the Con­stitution was unanimously enacted by the people’s directly elected rep­resentatives at all ends of the po­litical spectrum which testified to their sagacity. It affirmed the Found­er’s motto of achieving success; uni­ty, faith and discipline. It established that even the most intractable prob­lems can be solved with sincerity and motivation when the people’s inter­est is kept paramount.”

He also wrote, “I may add that the elected representatives of the people are deserving of all respect. Without the politicians of the All India Muslim League, we would not have gained in­dependence.