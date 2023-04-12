Share:

KARACHI-The Karachi administration’s campaign against overpricing continued in all the districts of the metropolis on Tuesday and 142 vendors were fined Rs0.459 million for overcharging consumers.

The Commissioner of Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, directed all deputy commissioners to further gear up the action against the illegal profiteering while all the magistrates were instructed to conduct field visits and take action against the shopkeepers charging more than the fixed prices for ensuring relief to the citizens.

According to a statement issued here by the commissioner office, the administration on the 20th of Ramazan ul Mubarak imposed fines of Rs151,000 on 19 vendors in the district South, fines of Rs149000 were imposed on 18 vendors in district Central, fines of Rs40000 on 24 shopkeepers in district East, Rs38000 on 34 vendors in district West, Rs8000 on 12 vendors in district Malir, Rs64000 on 28 illegal profiteers in district Korangi and fines of Rs9000 were imposed on 7 vendors in district Kiamari. As per details, nine bakeries were also fined Rs.56000, 26 poultry shops received fines of Rs55000, 27 grocery stores received fines of Rs145000, 2 meat sellers received fines of Rs1000 each, 21 vegetable sellers received fines of Rs25000, 33 fruit sellers received fines of Rs39000 and 24 milk sellers received fines of Rs131000 while a fine of Rs5000 was imposed on a flour seller.

The commissioner further instructed that if any vendor or shopkeeper was found charging more than the fixed prices of essential items his commodities should be sold at the prescribed rates by holding on the spot auction in presence of the concerned vendors. He said that the Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up a Bachat Bazaar under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates.

The commissioner appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi’s control room by calling telephone numbers 02199203443 or 02199205645.a