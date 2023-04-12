Share:

Senior minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed notified the interim prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by the high court in a contempt case.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry signed a summary of entrusting powers of the leader of the house to Khawaja Farooq Ahmed.

A notification in this regard was issued by the AJK chief secretary. He will continue to act as interim AJK PM until election of the new leader of the house.

On Tuesday, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Tanveer Ilyas Khan from holding any public office after he was found guilty of contempt of court.

The court had summoned AJK PM Tanveer Iliyas in a contempt notice taken on his speech at a public meeting criticizing the stay orders and said the practice was affecting performance of the government.

The bench also sentenced the regional prime minister till rising the court. “Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir has committed contempt of the court,” the bench said in its verdict.