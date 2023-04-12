Share:

PeShawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced different reforms in the Revenue Department to improve service delivery and facilitate people.

The government decided to simplify people’s related affairs of the revenue and patwari department and imposed a ban on all kinds of transfers and postings, including of the patwaris, said Pir haroon Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister in a statement on Tuesday. However, prior permission would be taken for any transfer due to unavoidable circumstances, he added.

He said that all affairs of patwaris would be performed in the government’s fixed offices and patwar houses rather than in private patwari centres. Shah said strict disciplinary action would be taken against absent employees and those paying unnecessary visits to the government offices for transfer and choice postings.