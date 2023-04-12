Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Division edged out Faisalabad by 4-3 on penalty shootouts in the nervewrecking title clash of First Ramzan Sports Series 2023 Hockey Championship on Monday night. Both the teams played a goal-less match in the stipulated time but in penalty shootouts, Lahore’s strikers and goalkeeper exhibited better performance and eventually emerged triumphant in the thrilling title clash.

The winning team of Lahore was awarded a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh while the runners up Faisalabad got Rs 15 lakh. Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser were also present on this occasion.

In Ramzan Sports Series Table Tennis Women’s Singles final match, Lahore’s Kalsoom Khan defeated Lahore’s Pernia Khan by 3-1. Kalsoom won the title with the scores of 7-11, 11-9, 11-9 and 11-9. The title of table tennis men’s singles went to Lahore Asim Qureshi who defeated Faisalabad’s Hafeez ur Rehman by 3-2 with the score being 11-9, 11-4, 6-11, 8-11, 11-9. In badminton women’s singles final, Lahore’s Ghazala Siddique toppled Faisalabad’s Zubaira 2-0 with the score of 21-18, 21-6.