Share:

MARDAN - Several females received posts in the tribal districts in the education department due to a lack of merit, and later received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the District education Office (DeO) Mardan and were transferred to different schools in the Mardan district, according to education department sources.

It has been reported that some females who cannot meet the merit criteria in Mardan are applying for positions in the education department in tribal districts with low merit standards. Additionally, some government employees in Mardan are alleged to be appointing their wives to positions in the education department in tribal districts and then transferring them back to Mardan with the help of education employee unions and politicians. This practice is said to have deprived local females of their rights and hindered their opportunities.

The District education Officer (DeO) Mardan has previously issued NOCs to several females from other districts to transfer to Mardan, which resulted in some residents demanding an investigation by the Secretary, Director of education, and other education department officials. The current DeO-Female, abida Parveen, confirmed the previous practice of issuing NOCs but stated that she had stopped it and had not issued NOCs to any females from other districts to transfer to Mardan, as it resulted in local females losing their rights.