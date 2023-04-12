Share:

The meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours with light rain likely to be expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and surroundings.

Temperature of some major cities including Islamabad and Muzaffarabad 15 degrees Celsius, Lahore 21, Karachi 25, Peshawar 19, Quetta and Murree 12 and Gilgit nine degree centigrade.

The weather is likely to remain dry and hot in most of the districts of the province including Quetta as the maximum temperature in Quetta is 27 degrees Celsius, while 21 degrees Celsius in Kalat, 33 degrees Celsius in Gwadar, 35 degrees Celsius in Nokundi and Sibi, and 35 degrees Celsius in Turbat whereas humidity ratio in Quetta is 21 percent.