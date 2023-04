Share:

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has directed authorities concerned to make foolproof security arrangements on the martyrdom day of fourth pious caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A).

In a statement, he said authorities should ensure the implementation of planned security plan.

He said every possible step should be taken for the security of participants of processions and religious gatherings.

The Chief Minister directed police officials to remain in field and keep an eye on miscreants.