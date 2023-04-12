Share:

I am writing through the esteemed column of your newspaper to draw your attention to the issue of moral impurity, or corruption, in Pakistan and the need to combat it.

Moral impurity has become a major issue in Pakistan, and its impact on our future is deplorable. Despite the efforts of the government, establishment, and civil society, corruption continues to hinder the growth and development of our country. Our politicians in power have failed to address this issue, and the anti-corruption laws and system are completely flawed, as they protect those who engage in corrupt practices.

The effects of corruption are evident in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The general public is becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of accountability and action against corrupt individuals.

In conclusion, corruption continues to pose a significant challenge in Pakistan. However, with sustained efforts and commitment, we can revamp our laws and stop manipulation to build a more transparent and just country. Let us all work together to combat corruption and create a brighter future for Pakistan.

MEER REHMAN,

Karachi.