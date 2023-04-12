Share:

MULTAN - Chehlyak police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their pos­session during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday. Taking action on the ris­ing incidents of motorcycle theft, the City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Qazi Ali Raza to arrest the criminals. The police team busted the wanted Hassan Tariq Gang and arrested its two members including the ring leader Hassan Tariq and Amir Waseem.