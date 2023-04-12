KHANEWAL - The National Highways and Motorway Police have banned the burning of crop residues around the M5 to protect drivers’ visibility.
Following this, notices have been served on the crops’ cultivators to implement the order to safeguard the drivers’ move on the motorway.
The notice said that crop crushing near the carriageway could not only disrupt the flow of traffic but also obscure the vision of drivers, leading to accidents on the road. The notices further said that strict action has to be taken in case of overlooking the order. Spokesperson Motorway M5, Inspector Gulzar Ahmed in a release assured that all facilities will be provided on the route as per the motto of the Motorway Police.
Moreover, he appealed to the travelers to dial 130 or visit the smartphone application “Hamsafar”, in case of confronting any problem on the way or seeking help from the Motorway Police.
BID TO SMUGGLE WHEAT FOILED
The district administration here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 300 maunds of wheat to Multan.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Iqra Mustufa foiled a bid to smuggle 300 maunds of wheat during a raid against illegal transportation of wheat. The wheat was shifted to the Jehanian Food Centre.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamid Sindhu said that nobody could transport wheat illegally; however, there was a complete ban on inter-district transportation of wheat. He said strict action will be taken against the smuggler