KHANEWAL - The National Highways and Motor­way Police have banned the burn­ing of crop residues around the M5 to protect drivers’ visibility.

Following this, notices have been served on the crops’ culti­vators to implement the order to safeguard the drivers’ move on the motorway.

The notice said that crop crushing near the carriage­way could not only disrupt the flow of traffic but also obscure the vision of drivers, lead­ing to accidents on the road. The notices further said that strict action has to be taken in case of overlooking the order. Spokesperson Motorway M5, Inspector Gulzar Ahmed in a release assured that all facili­ties will be provided on the route as per the motto of the Motorway Police.

Moreover, he appealed to the travelers to dial 130 or visit the smartphone application “Ham­safar”, in case of confronting any problem on the way or seeking help from the Motorway Police.

BID TO SMUGGLE WHEAT FOILED

The district administration here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 300 maunds of wheat to Multan.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Iqra Mustufa foiled a bid to smug­gle 300 maunds of wheat during a raid against illegal transportation of wheat. The wheat was shifted to the Jehanian Food Centre.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamid Sindhu said that nobody could transport wheat illegally; however, there was a complete ban on inter-district transpor­tation of wheat. He said strict action will be taken against the smuggler