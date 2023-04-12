Share:

In a major breakthrough in the M9 Motorway corruption scandal, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday uncovered a massive amount of property purchased with embezzled money.

The main accused, Ashiq Kalery, was found to have bought unnamed properties worth billions of rupees using funds obtained illegally from the scandal.

During the course of the NAB investigation, it was discovered that Mr Kalery had built four properties in the name of his wife and daughter-in-law in Karachi, Jamshoro, Bahawalnagar, and Hyderabad. These properties included residential plots, bungalows, and agricultural land.

In addition to this, the NAB also found out that Mr Kalery possessed three expensive vehicles.

NAB froze Mr Kalery and his family's assets and sought the objections from citizens regarding the freezing of the assets.