Share:

LAHORE - The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday ahead of limited-overs series against the home side. The Kiwis, led by Tom Latham, will play five T20Is and as many ODI matches against Pakistan. After resting for two days in Lahore, New Zealand squad will take part in a training session on April 13 here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The first T20I between the two sides is scheduled to take place on April 14 at iconic Gaddafi Stadium. After reaching Pakistan, New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said that they are very excited about the T20 and ODI series in Pakistan. “There are young players in the team who have not played in these conditions before,” he said. Terming the Pakistan tour a “challenging” one, the player said that Pakistan has a worldclass team. “Conditions are quite different here from New Zealand and young players will gain experience.

The series is quite long. We will try to play good cricket,” he added. Meanwhile, Pakistan team new head coach Grant Bradburn expressed his delight at returning to Pakistan and being warmly welcomed by the team and the people of Pakistan. Bradburn have been appointed head coach for the New Zealand series and arrived in Lahore on Tuesday morning. The 56-year-old has a longstanding relationship with Pakistan cricket, having first visited the country in 1990 as part of the New Zealand team. Then, he worked as Pakistan’s fielding coach for three years and resigned in October 2021, citing family reasons and pursuit of “further coaching opportunities”.

“It is wonderful to be back and really nice to have such a warm welcome. It’s an honor to be back and serving Pakistan,” Bradburn said. “I first arrived in Pakistan in 1990 with a New Zealand team and then had three wonderful years working with the team and all the coaches in Pakistan during 2019 to 2021,” he added.

“I am really looking forward to be working alongside Mickey Arthur and also the players and staff of this team. “There is so much talent in this team and I am looking forward to getting along them and perhaps influencing them to make some real positive change,” he asserted.