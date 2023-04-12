Share:

QUETTA - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has strongly con­demned the bomb blasts on police vehicle near Meezan Chowk in Quetta, Kuchlak, Masjid Road, Sariab Road.

In her condemnation statement, she said that the enemy wanted to sabotage the peace and order situa­tion in the country, which would not be allowed to suc­ceed in any way. Expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of officers and ordinary citizens, she said that the martyrs were the heroes of the nation.

The nation would always remember their sacrifice.

She also expressed deep regret for the loss of pre­cious lives of civilians in the blasts and said that coward­ly terrorists were targeting civilians which were highly condemnable. Senator Sam­ina Mumtaz Zehri further said that incidents of ter­rorism in the holy month of Ramazan across the country, especially in Balochistan, were condemnable.

This terrorism is part of a well-thought-out plan against which the entire nation is united and deter­mined to thwart the coward­ly acts of terrorists and the determination of the security forces and the nation will not diminish until the last ter­rorist is eliminated, she said. She said that anti-national elements were not tolerating the construction and devel­opment of the beloved coun­try and peace and order and were carrying out cowardly attacks on unsuspecting citi­zens and security forces in order to achieve their nefari­ous goals which are strongly condemnable. She said that our brave police force was performing its duties day and night to protect us.