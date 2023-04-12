ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday expressed its strong indignation over India’s decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on May 22-24.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the scheduling of two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in Leh and Srinagar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was equally disconcerting. “India’s irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in sheer disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves,” she said.
Such events, Baloch said, cannot hide the reality of Jammu and Kashmir being an internationally recognized dispute that has remained on the agenda of United Nations Security Council for over seven decades. “Nor could such activities divert international community’s attention from India’s brutal suppression of the people of IIOJK including illegal attempts to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory,” she added. The spokesperson said with its decision to host G-20 events in IIOJK, India is again exploiting its membership.