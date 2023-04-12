Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday expressed its strong indignation over India’s decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on May 22-24.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch said the scheduling of two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in Leh and Srinagar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was equal­ly disconcerting. “India’s irresponsi­ble move is the latest in a series of self serving measures to perpetuate its il­legal occupation of Jammu and Kash­mir in sheer disregard of the UN Securi­ty Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves,” she said.

Such events, Baloch said, cannot hide the reality of Jammu and Kashmir be­ing an internationally recognized dis­pute that has remained on the agenda of United Nations Security Council for over seven decades. “Nor could such activities divert international com­munity’s attention from India’s brutal suppression of the people of IIOJK in­cluding illegal attempts to change the demographic composition of the occu­pied territory,” she added. The spokes­person said with its decision to host G-20 events in IIOJK, India is again ex­ploiting its membership.