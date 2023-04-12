Share:

After a series of controversial and tireless movements and struggles by the Muslims of India, a new country emerged on the world map. The crucial years of Pakistan had significant impacts that could have been adverse or fortunate, though they were intended to forge the foundations of an Islamic, democratic, republic, and progressive country. However, the current state of Pakistan has retrogressed the hope and enchantment of its deprived masses. The core institutions of the country, such as the judiciary, bureaucracy, army, and media houses, have withered and worsened over time, losing the trust and ambivalent motivation of the people.

Historically, Pakistan had outstripped India, Bangladesh, and most of East Asian countries in areas such as international health index, better living standards, growth in annual per capita income, educational sector, and economy before the 1990s. This was due to strong institutions, a well-trained bureaucracy, and the role of the Army in its limited space. However, the fluctuation of governments after 1990 eroded the trust of capitalists and entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan.

The reasons for the weakened institutions are complex and reluctant for media watchdogs to elaborate. In 1958, Ayub Khan went against the policies of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and held a begging bowl in front of international organizations like IMF and World Bank. Pakistan was too pivotal an ally in South Asia for the US to counter the spread of communism during the Cold War era. Under capitalist influence, the wealth of the whole nation went limited up in the hands of a few families, which initiated much idyllic development in some regions of the country while most regions were left unnoticed, deprived of basic facilities of education, health, law and order, and had zero infrastructural or developmental touch. But the situation was handled professionally, and institutions were functioning as per the constitution and law.

Unfortunately, the situation has retrogressed, and the scholars and apologists have lost incentives as tourism perished because of frequent terrorist blasts. A mere minuscule section operated the economic market of the country, and a larger group was in direct touch with famines, droughts, and unemployment. The ultraconservative clergy section had their own demands veiled under religious or sacred documents.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

Khairpur Nathan Shah.