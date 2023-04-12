Share:

PeShawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education adnan Jalil met with the ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Mr Nguyen Tien Phong hoan in Islamabad and discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly the promotion of trade and cultural activities between the two countries. During the meeting, the provincial Caretaker Minister and Vietnam Ambassador agreed to hold single-country cultural exhibitions and take steps towards direct air flights, while the Minister also emphasised the importance of simplifying the Vietnam visa process for Pakistani visitors to promote tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.

During the meeting, the provincial minister invited the Vietnamese ambassador to Peshawar, and the Vietnamese ambassador accepted the invitation. On this occasion, the provincial minister also presented the Vietnamese ambassador with a traditional Chitrali cap.