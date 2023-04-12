Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women’s football secured the first-ever victory in a competitive fixture against the hosts - Tajikistan - in their third and final clash of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifier at, Hisor Central Stadium. Malika-e-Noor-led green shirts started the first half impressively and remained dominant till the end of the game.

Amina Hanif gave a ball with the back of her heel to allow Zahmena Malik to score a goal in the 26th minute. After scoring her first international goal and providing the lead to the side, Zahmena registered her name in Pakistan women’s football team goal sheet. In the second half of the game, both sides kept firing an unstoppable effort to score a goal but could not notch a single one.

The second half remained goalless despite being given five additional minutes. Pakistan women’s team was previously thrashed by Philippines 4-0 while was beaten up by ranked 79th Hong Kong 2-0. Pakistan women’s football team finished at number three of Group E whereas Philippines qualified for the second round of the Women’s Olympic Qualifiers.