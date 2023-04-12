Share:

Pakistan Bar Council on Wednesday called the all Pakistan lawyers conference in the wake of the instability in the country.

As per the notification, the conference would take place on April 17 at the Supreme Court building and the PBC also sent invitation to the lawyers of the Supreme Court and high court bars.

It was stated in the notification the conference was being held amidst the ongoing political and constitutional crisis coupled with the institutions’ tussle.

As per the PBC, the current situation was affecting the national dignity and the Supreme Court and in this regard, the plan of action would be put forward.