KARACHI-Pakistan International Airline (PIA) pilots are considering boycotting the flights as they didn’t receive their pending salaries even in the month of Ramazan. As per details, the PIA pay group of five to ten officers including pilots and staff still couldn’t get their salaries yet because of no funds. The Pakistan International Airline pilots were disappointed as they didn’t receive their pending salaries even in the month of Ramzan.

In midst of financial crisis the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) deducted Rs1.4 billion from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) accounts and Rs0.3 billion were submitted by finance ministry through PIA administration. Furthermore, the FBR is demanding to submit Rs1.7 billion more tax money till next week.

The PIA employees asked the government to not stop salary payment amid the current inflation and in the holy month of Ramzan. The PIA pilots are also considering boycotting the flight operation as they didn’t receive their pending salaries.