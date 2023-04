Share:

ISLAMABAD - To ensure financial inclusion and strengthen the microfinance sector, Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) and Qarar Consultancy (Qarar) will roll out a credit scoring model for the microfinance sector under PMIC’s Challenge Fund-Round II.

Qarar is partnering with an MFI and a Credit bureau to access client level data for the development of the first-of-its-kind model in Pakistan’s microfinance sector. Once the application is developed and fine-tuned after testing and pilot phases, PMIC and Qarar will establish its availability for the microfinance sector to adopt. Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Ashfaq, CEO of PMIC, iterated PMIC’s commitment to financial inclusion and social impact in the country.

Challenge Fund is part of the strategy to build new institutions and models that would accelerate access to finance for the underserved segments of the country. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver innovative and integrated solutions that enable microfinance providers to make faster and more accurate credit decisions that will reduce the cost for clients and reduce risk of the portfolios of the MFIs.

Riaz Jassat, Chief Commercial Officer, Qarar, said: “Our partnership with PMIC is a significant milestone for Qarar as we continue to provide cutting-edge software, products, and services for decision making.” “We are excited about our partnership with PMIC, as it reinforces our commitment to serving the needs of microfinance providers in Pakistan. I am proud to be a part of this collaboration and we are confident that this initiative will enhance our ability to reach and support more micro-entrepreneurs and small business that contribute to our country’s economic development”, added Junaid Khatri, Regional Sales Director, Qarar Consultancy.