Regardless of immense challenges faced by the country on the internal and external fronts, the PML-N led coalition government over the last one year launched several important development initiatives in diverse sectors for the well-being of the people and to take the country in the positive trajectory.

Known for being a diligent and fervent administrator, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon after taking oath of office inaugurated metro bus service between Peshawar Morr and New Islamabad International Airport which had faced inordinate delay due to the apathy of previous government. It was also on his directions that the Rawal Road flyover project was completed on fast track basis, and Green and Blue Metro bus service was launched in the federal capital for the convenience of the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In a paradigm shift from the previous policy of reliance on imported fuel, the coalition government has focused on exploiting indigenous resources to produce cheap electricity and save the valuable foreign exchange. Amongst the major initiatives that were launched in the energy sector is the ten thousand megawatt of solarization project. A renewed focus was seen during the tenure to exploit the potential of Thar Coal and three projects with the capacity to generate about two thousand megawatts of electricity were operationalized. The inauguration of commercial operations of Phase-II of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company took place to accelerate the exploitation of Thar Coal.

Taking forward the policy of diversifying energy mix, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated unit three of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (K-3). The project completed with Chinese assistance is producing eleven hundred megawatts of electricity.

In addition, refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam was inaugurated which is aimed at enhancing the dam's electricity generation capacity. National energy conservation was approved to ensure judicious utilization of national resources

Given the death and destruction wreaked by last year's unprecedented floods in different parts of the country, the National Flood Response and Coordination Center was established to ensure better coordination amongst various departments and agencies for prompt rescue and relief operations. Under Prime Minister's Emergency Flood Relief Cash Program, twenty five thousand rupees were disbursed amongst each affected family. The Prime Minister's Relief Fund was established to effectively cope with the situation arising out of the calamity.

A historic Kissan package to the tune of eighteen hundred billion rupees was launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif which envisaged provision of more loans to the farmers and subsidy on agriculture inputs.

Sticking to the tradition of focus on the youth empowerment, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched special Youth Initiatives, encompassing programs such as scholarship and internship as well as building of mini sports complexes. Earlier this year, the Prime Minister's Youth Scheme for Business and Agriculture was also revived with the aim to help the youth stand on their own feet. Under this scheme loans up to 7.5 million are being provided at low interest rate to promote entrepreneurship amongst the youth.

Showing the commitment to bring Balochistan province at par with the rest of the country, a massive package of one hundred billion rupees was announced for the development of Gwadar. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also inaugurated the Gwadar Eastbay Expressway, which connects the southwestern Pakistani port city to the country's financial hub of Karachi.

Special attention was also paid to provide better health and education facilities to the people. For this purpose, initiatives such as Schools On Wheels, Teleschool Pakistan Mobile Phone Application, Indus Hospital Phase-1 and Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital were inaugurated. A nationwide training programme of health Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was initiated to save human lives in emergency.

Cognizant of the fact that the current inflationary trend is affecting the people, the government has most recently launched Free Wheat program. This first of its kind scheme will benefit one hundred million people in Punjab province.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in cooperation with the ISPR released re-recorded national anthem while maintaining its historic sanctity and rich legacy.

On the diplomatic front also, the coalition government registered major successes and these included exit from the FATF grey list and pledges of about ten billion dollars at Climate Resilient Conference in Geneva for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood affected areas. Bilateral relations with the friendly countries also saw a significant improvement during the last one year.