RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted eight accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi, Airport, Rawat and Wah Cantt police rounded up eight namely Tanveer, Wazir, Nazir, Shahid, Adeel, Abdul Rehman, Adam and Mazhar Iqbal and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession. The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue