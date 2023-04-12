SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - The district police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered all the official weapons and ammunition which were looted by terrorists during attack on the City Police Station in Wana, South Waziristan. According to a police spokesman, the police carried out an operation in Azam Warsak village in compliance with the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Marwat. During the operation which conducted after receiving a tip off, the police raided the house of a terrorist named Bin Yameen and recovered all the official weapons, ammunition and goods which were looted during attack on City Police Station, Wana in December 2022.
Share: