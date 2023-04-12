Share:

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - The district police on Tuesday claimed to have re­covered all the official weap­ons and ammunition which were looted by terrorists during attack on the City Po­lice Station in Wana, South Waziristan. According to a police spokesman, the po­lice carried out an operation in Azam Warsak village in compliance with the special instructions of District Po­lice Officer (DPO) South Wa­ziristan Shabir Hussain Mar­wat. During the operation which conducted after receiv­ing a tip off, the police raid­ed the house of a terrorist named Bin Yameen and recov­ered all the official weapons, ammunition and goods which were looted during attack on City Police Station, Wana in December 2022.