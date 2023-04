Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the ap­pointment of six additional judges to the Sindh High Court. The appointment of Amjad Ali Bohio, Muhammad Abdul Reh­man, Khadim Hussain Soom­ro, Arbab Ali Hakro, Jawad Ak­bar Sarwana, and Sana Akram Minhas as additional judges to the Sindh High Court was ap­proved for one year. The pres­ident extended approval of the appointments on the advice of the prime minister under Arti­cle 175-A of the Constitution.