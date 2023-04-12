Share:

Time and again one has pointed out that one of the principal shortcomings in Pakistan’s economic recovery strategy is the failure of its successive governments to involve the private sector constructively and to harness its true potential in unlocking the country’s growth potential.

Needless to say, that growth, which is private sector investment driven not only tends to be sustainable over longer terms but also ensures that the benefits accruing from the outcome are equitably spread over wider platforms, as compared to any targeted governmental initiatives.

So, when anyone refers to developing a consensus-based charter-on-economy in general terms what he/she also needs to consciously supplement in the recipe is that regardless of who governs Pakistan, the focus has to be on ensuring a private sector-led growth; meaning, the apple cart in the marketplace is not allowed to be disturbed owing to regime changes, if any, or due to any sudden urge on the part of the bureaucracy to expand its market footprint.

A cursory glance over the last three decades and it becomes quite clear that almost all economic turnarounds during this period have been spearheaded by the respective national private sector players through unleashing free-flowing juices of entrepreneurship and innovative operational management, thereby in turn allowing the country to compete successfully in the international arena. Naturally, the state always has a big role to play in this and without which such a composite competitive drive is simply not achievable.

Over the previous write-ups one has referred to various private sector-led growth examples mainly from the South Asian region and therefore, just to demonstrate how today in essence this has become a sort of fit-for-all cum generic formula on sustainable and responsible growth, one would like to point out on how (a non-South Asian country) Vietnam using the same model has progressed economically in leaps and bounds, since adopting it wholeheartedly from the mid to late 1990s onwards.

Mind you Pakistan and Vietnam are very similar demographically where while Pakistan has twice the population of Vietnam, it also has twice the land area, making the two almost identical in per capita opportunity index primarily driven by land mass to population ratio. Vietnam’s significant export and economic growth per se between 1986 and 2023 can be attributed to a number of factors, but none so important as the one on economic liberalization: In 1986, Vietnam began implementing economic reforms, which included liberalizing trade & investment policies to see to it that majority of the economic activity is undertaken by the private sector and restricting the government to mainly policy making.

These reforms helped to create a more open and competitive economy, which enabled businesses to grow and expand while the government just made sure that only the right type of investment came in: one that helps exports and ensures import-substitution; one that helps employment generation and not otherwise; and one that transfers technology and skills to the country.

As we know, Pakistan ignored these aspects and is paying the price for this today. Also, unlike ours, the successive Vietnamese governments have been perhaps the most prudent in choosing their trade agreements, both bilateral and unilateral. In its bid to access new markets, Vietnam signed some of the most clever cum smartly negotiated free trade agreements with other countries in the post-WTO era.

Such as the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). These agreements opened up new opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to export their goods to other countries while at the same time seeing to it that the country presented itself as an ideal ground for global outsourcing (meaning exports for Vietnam). Sadly, no such luck here!

Another aspect of its success has been that it has consistently managed to keep its labour costs down: Vietnam has a large workforce, and labour costs were deliberately kept low compared to other countries in the region in particular and in Asia in general.

This made Vietnam an attractive location for foreign investors, who then set up manufacturing facilities in the country to take advantage of the lower labour costs. Pakistan also started out well, but populist policies and a virtually absent skill-imparting program along the way never allowed us to graduate to be counted amongst destinations of choice where investors enjoy, both lower wages and skilled labour to produce high-value products.

Investment in infrastructure and the fact that Vietnam (like us) enjoys a strategic location helped tremendously. Vietnam’s location in Southeast Asia makes it an ideal gateway to other markets in the region. This helped Vietnamese businesses to expand their reach and access new customers. Regrettably, the low-hanging fruits of regional trade are still largely untapped in South Asia.

At the same time, significant investments in infrastructure, including roads, ports, and airports, helped Vietnam to facilitate the movement of goods and reduce transportation costs, making it easier for businesses to export their products. Overall, its export growth has been driven by a combination of economic liberalization, access to new markets, low labour costs, a strategic location, and investment in infrastructure.

These factors have helped to create a favourable business environment, which has enabled Vietnamese businesses to compete and succeed in the global marketplace and to lead the country’s way toward growth, development and prosperity.