peshawar - pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has petitioned the peshawar high Court requesting that Khyber pakhtunkhwa hold elections earlier than the scheduled date of October 8. The petition was filed by speaker of the dissolved Kp assembly Mushtaq Ghani and pTI general secretary asad Umar through Barrister Gohar advocate. The respondents in the petition are Khyber pakhtunkhwa government, provincial election commission, caretaker provincial government and federal government.

The Khyber pakhtunkhwa legislature was dissolved in the middle of January, and a caretaker government has been in place ever since. The petition states that as per the law, the elections should be conducted within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly and that the supreme Court of pakistan had also given verdict regarding the conduct of the elections within 90 days of the assembly dissolution.

It claimed that by defying the supreme Court of pakistan’s directives about the date of the Kp assembly elections, the Kp governor had violated the Constitution. It said the governor first announced the election date to be 28 May and later the date was changed to October 8. The announcements made by the governor of Khyber pakhtunkhwa, haji Ghulam ali, on March 24 and the notification issued by the election Commission of pakistan on March 27 announcing the holding of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa assembly elections on October 8 were both contested in the petition. The petitioner asked the court to order the Governor of Kp and the pakistani election Commission to release a timetable for early voting and revoke the announcement about the October 8 election.

It said elections should not be postponed due to law and order issues or financial difficulties, otherwise it would become a permanent pretext and every administration would postpone elections in the future citing law and order reasons. Khyber pakhtunkhwa Governor haji Ghulam ali suggested last month that elections for the assembly be held on October 8 since the existing state of peace and order is turbulent.

The governor also wrote a nine-page letter to the eCp outlining various difficulties with holding elections in the Kp as well as the deteriorating peace and order situation, and he requested consultation with all stakeholders before announcing the election date. The pTI petition said that even if it is not possible to hold elections within 90 days, it should be done as soon as possible.