LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Cen­tre and University of Central Punjab have signed on a Letter of Intent to express their willingness to work together for polio eradication efforts in Pakistan. The signing ceremony was held in the premises of Univer­sity of Central Punjab. The provincial Emergency Operations Centre core team and head of Faculty of Mass Media University of Central Punjab Dr Fawad Baig signed on the docu­ments. As per the cooperation, both the departments will establish col­laborative partnership to support and strengthen the efforts of Polio Eradication Initiative and jointly contribute to a national cause.

It is aimed at carrying out quali­tative research of different catego­ries for getting greater insight and comprehensive understanding of behaviors that influence vaccination of a child. The cooperation aims at developing interventions to enhance the demand of vaccination in com­munity and dispel misconceptions.

In his message, the head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Kh­izer Afzaal pointed out that the role of students as online volunteers for a noble cause of polio eradication is praiseworthy. “The support is rein­forcing polio eradication as a nation­al public cause and key in protect­ing our children from polio. I firmly believe that the partnership will be helpful in building caregiver and family knowledge, awareness, and motivation in support of polio vac­cination”, the EOC coordinator said.

“Pakistan polio eradication ef­forts are facing a challenge in the shape of misinformation which leads to long term impact in the shape of missed children”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion head of Mass Media Department Dr Fawad Beg pointed that the university was ready to play its role to educate masses through various media plat­forms. “The penetration of internet as the primary medium of informa­tion, particularly for young parents and parents with children under 5 years of age, is expected to rise. Even in contexts where internet is not available or access is low, it in­forms local radio, print, and televi­sion journalists”, he pointed out.

The EOC core team was given a briefing on the facilities available to the students in the university which are helping them learn new tech­nologies in media production. The core team praised the efforts of the university in keeping itself abreast of the new media developments and for taking part in national cause of polio eradication.

In the end, the officials of polio programme and faculty members urged all participants to harness the potential of the partnership to shape opinion of parents so that “menace of polio could be eradicat­ed once and for all”.