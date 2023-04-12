Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar held a meeting with a delegation of prominent business leaders from Sialkot to discuss the challenges faced by the exporters. The meeting, that took place at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad, was attended by prominent members of the Sialkot business community, including manufacturers, exporters, and traders.

The discussion focused on the challenges facing the local business community, as well as ways to promote exports. Minister Qamar expressed his commitment to supporting the business community and addressing their concerns. He highlighted the importance of Sialkot’s role as a major contributor to Pakistan’s economy and acknowledged the challenges faced by local businesses in the face of global competition and changing market dynamics.

The business leaders from Sialkot raised several issues, including chambers membership issues, bureaucratic hurdles, and a lack of support from some public sectors. In response, Minister Qamar proposed a number of measures aimed at addressing these issues. He pledged to work with the relevant government departments to simplify procedures and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. The delegation acknowledged the efforts of Federal Minister for Commerce for Sialkot Chamber and its business community. Meanwhile, the delegation invited commerce minister to a trade exhibition being held in Canada in near future where Pakistani products will be showcased.