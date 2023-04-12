Share:

An intelligence-based operation in Quetta did not go according to plan on Tuesday as at least four police officers were martyred in a gunbattle with terrorists. This operation was launched to neutralise the terrorists who had been involved in past attacks on security forces in Kuchlak that took place earlier in the week. This is an extremely tragic and unfortunate incident, and both the initial attack and the subsequent operation underscore the need for enhanced coordination and capacity to push back against militancy in the province.

As per reports, the operation was being conducted in conjunction with Frontier Constabulary personnel and the security forces were only able to eliminate one of the terrorists in response to the fire that was opened against the police officers. Based on the weapons and ammunition secured from the deceased terrorist, it is being claimed that he could have also been involved in an attack on police officers two days prior, as well as an attack on the Frontier Constabulary a week ago.

The province has been witnessing an upsurge of attacks in recent months, and the modus operandi remains the same where the security forces are the main target. On Monday, at least four people were killed and 21 were wounded in two attacks targeting the police in Quetta. The day before that, two cops were martyred and one was injured in an attack by unknown assailants in the Killi Spine area of the Kuchlak district.

With security personnel sacrificing their lives every other day in this war against terrorism, we are once again paying a very heavy price for our mistakes. These are not soft targets, and the repeated targeting of security forces only exposes how vulnerable the current security apparatus is. At the very least, the reinforcements and security arrangements should be a lot more beefed up in provincial capitals. The recently held National Security Committee (NSC) in its recent meeting announced that a comprehensive operation will be launched to rid the country. This will be a testing time for the nation and our security forces once again will have to risk their lives to rid the country of militancy; the state should ensure that the guardians are also provided the utmost security and facilities as they seek to tackle this menace.