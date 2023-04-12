Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yester­day held separate meetings with ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Iran and Canada to discuss bi­lateral cooperation and global situation. In his meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pa­kistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki, the FM said res­toration of diplomatic relations between Sau­di Arabia and Iran is highly significant for peace in the region. “Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were discussed in the meeting,” the foreign ministry said. Bilawal said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia. He thanked the Saudi leadership for supporting Pakistan in every difficult hour and expressed his best wishes for the Saudi leadership. Later, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini paid a fare­well call on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The foreign minister appreciated Seyyed Ali Hos­seini’s services for promoting Pakistan-Iran rela­tions during his posting in Pakistan. He said Paki­stan attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields and restoration of diplomatic rela­tions between Iran and Saudi Arabia was very im­portant for peace in the region. Meanwhile, the FM also held a meeting with Canadian High Commis­sioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon and discussed the bilateral ties between the two countries. The for­eign minister said that Pakistan attached high im­portance to its ties with Canada in all fields and stressed upon enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment. In a meeting, the foreign minister and Canadian high commissioner dis­cussed the bilateral ties between the two coun­tries, a press release said. The FM also said Paki­stan will supply local manpower to Canada.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday sacked par­ty’s senior leader Sardar Latif Khosa as president of the People’s Lawyer Forum (PLF) after his re­marks against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government.

The PPP secretary general Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has been assigned the additional responsi­bility of the position, said a PPP statement. Khosa’s recent interviews and criticism of the coalition gov­ernment, particularly the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on judicial affairs, did not sit well with the PPP leadership. He consistently criticised the coali­tion government’s policies and actions. Khosa had publicly disagreed with the decision when the gov­ernment, which is led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, introduced the measure restricting the Chief Justice’s authority in the parliament.