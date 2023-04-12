Share:

Moscow-Russian lawmakers advanced on Tuesday a bill to create a digital conscription notice system which could bar men from leaving Russia as Moscow’s Ukraine campaign stretches into a second year. Under the legislation, a draftee would be banned from travelling abroad and would have to report to an enlistment office once electronic call-up papers are received.

Currently draft notices have to be delivered in person in the country, and many Russian men have managed to dodge draft notices by refusing to pick up their enlistment orders and fleeing abroad.

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved the legislation on second and third readings.

The bill would next have to be backed by senators and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

The proposed changes come months after Putin ordered in September a “partial” military call-up to boost regular troops fighting in Ukraine in what has become the first military mobilisation in Russia since World War II.