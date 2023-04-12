Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday the government was ready to face the possible disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Speaking to a private TV, he said if the parliament requested the formation of a full-court bench, govt would like to see CJP Umar Ata Bandial ponder upon it. “We’ll stand by the parliament whatever happens,” he added. The govt would push elections ahead if the constitution al­lowed so, he said. He went on to say that PTI chief Imran Khan’s behaviour gave birth to 4-3 and 3-2 conspiracy. “Mr Khan should introduce himself as a politician and [then] hold talks with politicians,” he added. The minister also congratulated Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi on managing a success­ful counter-operation against Katcha dacoits saying the recovery of two abducted girls during the oper­ation was akin to Punjab police’s success. He contin­ued by saying that Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar set an example by leading the operation. “The federal govt stands by the operation,” he added.